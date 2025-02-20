Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi

Queen Letizia has made an appearance for a major engagement!
Taking to the official Instagram of the Royal Family of Spain, the Palace reported that the 52-year-old Queen chaired FAD Juventud’s first meeting of the year in Madrid.
It is pertinent to mention that Queen Letizia has been the Honorary President of the FAD Youth Foundation since 2015.
She succeeded the role after her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, stepped down from the position.
“The Queen, as Honorary President of FAD Juventud, chaired the first meeting of the year of its Board of Trustees this morning in Madrid,” the Palace captioned.
Briefing about the meeting, the Royal Family added, “The main challenges facing young people in terms of health and well-being, employment and education were addressed, and initiatives were presented to improve youth employability in strategic sectors such as technology, the green economy and audiovisuals.”
For those uninformed, FAD is Spain’s private, non-profit foundation whose main aim is to prevent the drug use and other risk behaviors that obstruct adolescents’ personal and social development.
Moreover, Queen Letizia’s appearance comes just a day after King Felipe hosted President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt at the Palace during his official visit to Spain.