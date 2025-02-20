Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary

Queen Camilla has inaugurated a special healing space for domestic abuse survivors!
The British Royal Family, on its Instagram account on Thursday, February 20, shared a small collection of photos from the Queen consort’s latest engagement.
For her new appearance, Camilla visited the Asian Women’s Resource Centre as the organization celebrates its milestone 45th anniversary.
During the visit, the Queen spent considerable time with the staff and survivors of the organization.
She also officially opened a “Healing Garden” for women during her time at the charity.
“The Queen has met staff and survivors at the Asian Women’s Resource Centre (@awrcentre),” captioned the Palace.
Continuing the statement, the Royal Family mentioned, “Working across London, AWRC specialises in supporting women and children from BME backgrounds who have been affected by domestic abuse, forced marriage, honour-based or faith-based abuse.”
“Marking the charity’s 45th anniversary, The Queen officially opened the centre’s Healing Garden, a space for reflection and rejeuvenation for women, staff and the wider community,” the caption concluded.
While being there, Queen Camilla also toured the newly refurbished centre.
With her latest engagement, King Charles’ wife showcased her ongoing dedication to breaking the taboo around domestic abuse.