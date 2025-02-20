Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy

Meghan Markle has finally hit a major milestone on Instagram after making a public account in January, 2025.
The Duchess of Sussex earned two million followers on her personal social media account.
The 43-year-old former working royal made her account under the single-name handle @meghan.
A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed the “financial” benefits of Meghan’s account gets monetised.
He shared with GB News, “The way things are going with Netflix that might be necessary. Her Instagram's has got its own appeal and she could make quite a lot of money by monetising posts.”
The expert added, “The way she covered Invictus. You would expect that. It has been an enormous success so when you've got a success you ought to use it and, to be perfectly honest fair, she did."
Meghan’s two million followers milestone came after she renamed her old brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever on February 18, 2025.
After her surprising decision to rename the brand, a mayor of Porreres Francisca Mora Veny accused the Duchess of Sussex of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms logo.