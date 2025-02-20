Royal

Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy

The Duke of Sussex receives delightful news weeks ahead of her Netflix documentary release

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy

Meghan Markle has finally hit a major milestone on Instagram after making a public account in January, 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex earned two million followers on her personal social media account.

The 43-year-old former working royal made her account under the single-name handle @meghan.

A royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed the “financial” benefits of Meghan’s account gets monetised.

He shared with GB News, “The way things are going with Netflix that might be necessary. Her Instagram's has got its own appeal and she could make quite a lot of money by monetising posts.”

The expert added, “The way she covered Invictus. You would expect that. It has been an enormous success so when you've got a success you ought to use it and, to be perfectly honest fair, she did."

Meghan’s two million followers milestone came after she renamed her old brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever on February 18, 2025.

After her surprising decision to rename the brand, a mayor of Porreres Francisca Mora Veny accused the Duchess of Sussex of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms logo.

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed

Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary

Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study

1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order