Sydney Sweeney adds glam to Christmas, gives tough competition to Santa

The ‘Euphoria’ actress, Sydney Sweeney, was a sight to behold in latest photoshoot

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Sydney Sweeney is all set to outshine Santa this Christmas!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 16, the Euphoria starlet shared a short string of breathtaking images with her 23 million fans, adding glam to the festive season with her beauty and charm.

In a tough competition to Santa this Christmas, the actress slipped into a bold red dress, exuding undeniable charisma. With her blonde-dyed hair flowing freely on her shoulders, Sweeney looked mesmerizing in a full glam makeup look.

“Santa’s not the only one rocking red this season … and a little extra sparkle with @armanibeauty #armanimakeup,” captioned the gorgeous actress.

In the first snap of the slideshow, Sydney Sweeney can be seen standing in front of a mirror in a dressing room.

The next slide was a video that featured the actress doing final makeup touchups as she got ready for the brand’s shoot. She also made some heart-pounding poses, making her fans go gaga over her irresistible charm.

Meanwhile, the third slide captured the Madame Web actress in a closeup shot, the fourth saw her again in front of the mirror.

Reacting to the charismatic look of their favorite actress, fans swamped the comments with their outpouring love.

“I asked Santa for you. If she disappears y’all. It’s on me,” a fan penned.

“The prettiest ever,” gushed a second, while, a third expressed, “The most beautiful woman!”

A fourth wrote, “You look like Christmas miracle.”

Notably, the actress recently came across harsh trolling as several social media users shared negative comments on her bikini snap, posted by a paparazzi.

Sydney Sweeney, in a reply to haters, shared a compilation of some viral hate comments, with a message that she embraces her natural beauty.

