Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency

  By Hafsa Noor
Zayn Malik has opened up about "new album" and what can fans expect from the upcoming Vegas residency.

During a chat with Billboard, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker expressed gratitude for getting the "opportunity" to perform at the huge platform.

He said, "It kind of feels a little bit surreal to be honest. Um I never really thought I'd be performing in Vegas ever for anything. So to have my own like solo residency there is it's kind of cool. Um we never performed there in in the band either."

Zayn added, "So uh when we did the shows there last time on my on my last tour, it was it felt really special. It was something new, you know, I'd never done it before. Um so yeah, just in general super excited."

The PILLOWTALK crooner also noted that he was humbled and grateful for the opportunity, and he was hoping to get out there and give people a good show.

He continued, "You know what song I'm most excited for on [music] the set list? There's a there's a song off the new album um that I don't know if I want to say what name that is, but um yeah, I'm looking forward to singing."

 Zayn Malik's limited Las Vegas residency is set to take place from January 20 to January 31, 2026, marking his first-ever residency.

