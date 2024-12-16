Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction

American tennis player Taylor Fritz made a surprise appearance at the NFL match between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fritz on Monday, December 16, attended a National Football League game at the SoFi Stadium, the home ground of the Los Angeles team, wearing a Chargers blue jersey.
As a 27-year-old himself is a Californian he is often seen at the Chargers game. He had previously attended NFL games with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, but this time he was alone and he also participated in the “Bolt Up” activity.
“Bolt Up” basically is the “standard rallying cry shared between Chargers fans,” which represents their team spirit. Supporters of the NFL team are often seen raising their arms like a lightning bolt.
Fans warmly welcomed the 2024 US Open finalist with cheers and applause. Chargers and Fritz shared these moments on social media.
However, despite Fritz’s support, the home crowd, and leading in the first half, the Chargers lost the match, 40-17.
The LA Chargers' loss sparked fans' reactions, who jokingly associated the setback with Fritz's presence.
A user wrote, “Makes sense why they lost,” another added, “No wonder they got spanked.”
“Wish he would have bought some defence,” the third one penned.