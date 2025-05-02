Entertainment

Blake Lively reflects on 'intense' year in first TV interview since Justin Baldoni lawsuit

'Gossip Girl' alum revealed that Ryan Reynolds and their four kids have been her 'lifeline'

Blake Lively has broken her silence on the legal controversy surrounding her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum revealed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds and their four kids have been her “lifeline” amid her ongoing legal feud with her co-star.

While speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lively shared, “It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year. They’re just my lifeline. No matter what day I am having.”

“I have to be Disney Land for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos,” she further said of daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2.

The Green Lantern star also mentioned that she wasn’t able to go into much detail about her and Baldoni’s ongoing legal dispute but called it is the “lowest lows of my life.”

“I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience. Fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent,” she added.

Lively continued, “But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal feud:

To note, Lively and Baldoni legal feud started in December 2024, when the Another Simple Fovor star filed a lawsuit against him and others that alleged sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni has denied Lively's allegations and countersued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, plus their publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

