Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional message after Al Nassr’s semi-final exit

Al Nassr's AFC Champions League dream ends with semi-final defeat to Kawasaki Frontale

  • May 01, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo shared an emotional post after Al Nassr lost in the AFC Championship League semi-finals.

Despite being favourite for the finals, Saudi Club Al Nassr’s dreams of the AFC Championship League title ended on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, with a shock 2-3 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale at King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah.

Following the loss, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner penned a heartfelt one on Instagram and thanked Al Nassr fans for their support throughout the tournament.

The 40-year-old wrote, “Sometimes the dream has to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch... Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world.” The defeat means that CR7, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles, has to wait at least a year to add an Asian title to his career.


Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star’s fans showed their support for the “GOAT” in the comments under the post.

A fan wrote, “Head up and focus for the next games. You are the best in history, and beautiful things are yet to come!”

“Even when the dream waits, legends never stop. You didn’t just play, you inspired. Respect, GOAT,” another penned.

“You've had your best season and scored the most goals in the league; I can't imagine this team without you,” a user commented.

