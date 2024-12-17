Entertainment

‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming

Steven Knight also shared a rare insight about the upcoming film on 'Peaky Blinder' series

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming

Filming for The Immortal Man, the anticipated addition to the Peaky Blinders has officially wrapped, signalling an exciting new chapter for fans of the iconic series.

Makeup artist Nadia Stacey took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a parting gift for the hair and makeup team.


In a shared image, it featured bags with the faces of Murphy and Keoghan adorned with the film's title, The Immortal Man: Peaky Blinders.

It came after the series creator Steven Knight shared a rare insight about the upcoming film.

He said, “The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know, somebody is going to pop out—I think I know who it’s going to be.”

Knight continued, In series six, we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”

As per Collider, the Oppenheimer star is set to reprise the lead of the Shelby family again.

Along with a stellar cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham, will get an epilogue to the Shelby saga amid the Second World War.

Notably, the original series premiered in September 2013 and wrapped up run nine years later, totalling 36 episodes over six seasons.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance
Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance