‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming

Filming for The Immortal Man, the anticipated addition to the Peaky Blinders has officially wrapped, signalling an exciting new chapter for fans of the iconic series.
Makeup artist Nadia Stacey took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a parting gift for the hair and makeup team.
In a shared image, it featured bags with the faces of Murphy and Keoghan adorned with the film's title, The Immortal Man: Peaky Blinders.
It came after the series creator Steven Knight shared a rare insight about the upcoming film.
He said, “The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film. For all we know, somebody is going to pop out—I think I know who it’s going to be.”
Knight continued, In series six, we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future.”
As per Collider, the Oppenheimer star is set to reprise the lead of the Shelby family again.
Along with a stellar cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham, will get an epilogue to the Shelby saga amid the Second World War.
Notably, the original series premiered in September 2013 and wrapped up run nine years later, totalling 36 episodes over six seasons.