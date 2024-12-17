Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus 

Pete Davidson back in the spotlight to show support for a close friend.
The King of Staten Island actor was seen walking the red carpet after 18 months at the opening night performance for John Mulaney’s new Broadway play All In: Comedy About Love on December 16 in New York City.
The 31-year-old took a break from public eye after being the focus of media’s attention for dating number of high-profile celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Chase Sui Wonders.
Previously, in an interview with W magazine, Pete talked about how hard it was being under the microscope for just dating.
Sharing his thoughts regarding media and its negativity he noted, “The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after.”
The Saturday Night Live alum did mention that the break has allowed him to step back and evaluate things and that mentally, he is happy with how things are going.
Pete Davidson and John Mulaney have been friends for a long time. Both comedians have performed together for Saturday Night Live skits.
The 42-year-old has also mentioned Pete as one of the person who helped and was there for him during his rehab.
On the work front, Pete has been named the creative director for a sock brand, Doublesoul.