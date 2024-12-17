Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split

Entertainment

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer filed for divorce from estranged husband Offset in July 2024

  • December 17, 2024
Cardi B has seemingly got back together with her estranged husband Offset after filing for divorce.

On the weekend, the Please Me singer was spotted celebrating her partner’s 33rd birthday in a club.

Cardi addressed the split situation in her recent statement and shared that they have “been on good terms” lately.

On December 14, she said on a live X Spaces, “We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy. We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting."

The American rapper filed for divorce for the second time in July 2024, after she initially filing it September 2020.

“We’ve been really happy. I feel like this week has been the less drama week. Cause for the past three months, it’s been drama, it’s been arguing, it’s been craziness. But this week, it’s been like, eight days that there’s no drama, there’s no bulls---. It’s getting to the point where everybody’s moving on very healthy,” the WAP artist explained.

Cardi, 32, and Offset, 33, are parents to daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September.

