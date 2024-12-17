Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post

Selena Gomez sparked speculation after sharing a cryptic message on social media, just hours after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber posted a romantic tribute.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Only Murder In The Building star shared a meaningful message after her ex-boyfriend the Peaches crooner dropped the touching moment with his wife the Rhode founder.
In a shared message, Gomez posted, "When you make a conscious choice to be happy, no-one can take it away from you because no-one gave it to you: you gave it to yourself.”
Notably, the post came after Justin took to his Instagram account to share the first post following Gome’s engagement announcement.
He dropped a series of PDA-filled photos along with his wife Hailey Bieber.
The Baby singer started the carousel with an intimate selfie of them, followed by a photo of an aesthetic sunset.
In a third photo, Justin could be seen planting a gentle kiss on Hailey's cheek as she closed her eyes.
For the unversed, Justin and Gomez have been in a romantic relationship on and off since 2010 and they finally broke up in 2017.
Dating more than a year, the Calm Down singer announced engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco on Thursday, December 12.
Gomez shared an engagement news on Instagram, “forever begins now.”