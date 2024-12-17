Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post

The 'Emilia Pérez' star shared a meaningful message after announcing her engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Haileys romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post

Selena Gomez sparked speculation after sharing a cryptic message on social media, just hours after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber posted a romantic tribute.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Only Murder In The Building star shared a meaningful message after her ex-boyfriend the Peaches crooner dropped the touching moment with his wife the Rhode founder.

In a shared message, Gomez posted, "When you make a conscious choice to be happy, no-one can take it away from you because no-one gave it to you: you gave it to yourself.”

Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Haileys romantic post

Notably, the post came after Justin took to his Instagram account to share the first post following Gome’s engagement announcement.

He dropped a series of PDA-filled photos along with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Baby singer started the carousel with an intimate selfie of them, followed by a photo of an aesthetic sunset.

In a third photo, Justin could be seen planting a gentle kiss on Hailey's cheek as she closed her eyes.


For the unversed, Justin and Gomez have been in a romantic relationship on and off since 2010 and they finally broke up in 2017.

Dating more than a year, the Calm Down singer announced engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco on Thursday, December 12.

Gomez shared an engagement news on Instagram, “forever begins now.”

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis
Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Nicole Kidman reveals one thing she prioritized after losing her mom
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule