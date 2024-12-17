Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule

Entertainment

  • December 17, 2024
Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking a break from their busy schedule and enjoying a day out.

The romantic couple are busy with their ongoing filming schedules.

On Monday, the Euphoria star was spotted in Boston with her boyfriend.

Zendaya is shooting a film movie The Drama with co-star Robert Pattinson in Boston.

In the viral pictures posted by Just Jared, the 28-year-old Cherry actor can be seen visiting his girlfriend.

For the casual outing, Zendaya went for a gray sweater and brown pants while Tom chose a black and white striped T-shirt and jeans.

Last month, the duo were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City.

They were in Big Apple to promote the Avengers: Endgame actor’s new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

Tom and Zendaya have worked together in Spider-Man franchise.

So far, the romantic couple has starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They will also share a big screen for Christopher Nolan’s new film.

The upcoming will also star Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

