Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking a break from their busy schedule and enjoying a day out.
The romantic couple are busy with their ongoing filming schedules.
On Monday, the Euphoria star was spotted in Boston with her boyfriend.
Zendaya is shooting a film movie The Drama with co-star Robert Pattinson in Boston.
In the viral pictures posted by Just Jared, the 28-year-old Cherry actor can be seen visiting his girlfriend.
For the casual outing, Zendaya went for a gray sweater and brown pants while Tom chose a black and white striped T-shirt and jeans.
Last month, the duo were spotted enjoying a date night in New York City.
They were in Big Apple to promote the Avengers: Endgame actor’s new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.
Tom and Zendaya have worked together in Spider-Man franchise.
So far, the romantic couple has starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
They will also share a big screen for Christopher Nolan’s new film.
The upcoming will also star Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.