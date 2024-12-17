Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi-inspired animated movie Messi and the Giants will be released soon on Disney Plus.
According to Goal, producers of Messi and the Giants announced that the animated movie was finally picked by Disney Branded Television, which is already presenting an award-winning Wrexham documentary made by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Messi expressed in a press release, “I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations.”
“Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work. I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids,” he continued.
Furthermore, the producers of the movie, Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television – Kids, explained that Messi and the Giants is a movie about a 12-year-old ordinary boy named Leo with “an extraordinary talent and a huge problem.”
Notably. the release date of the animated movie will be announced soon.