Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter, makes ‘Tonight Show’ debut

The French-American actress made an appearance at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to promote her film ‘Nosferatu’

  Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, has finally made her major talk show debut with Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 16, the official handle of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dropped a slew of photos of the 25-year-old French-American actress, who was there to promote her upcoming film Nosferatu.

“@lilyrose_depp makes her Tonight Show debut to talk @nosferatuthefilm tonight! #FallonTonight,” read the post’s caption.

For her debut, the gorgeous actress made an elegant choice of attire with a bit of twist added to it.

She was dressed in a twinkling and shimmery black-colored Chanel skirt suit. Lily, adding a twist to her ensemble, wore an unusual white-colored sheer cape, that added a heroic vibe to her chic outfit.

Her blonde-dyed hair, which was side-parted, was neatly styled with a stylish cream-colored hair clip. As for the makeup, the actress opted for a nude glam look with her beautiful bold eyes catching all the attention.

The storyline of Lily-Rose Depp’s forthcoming film Nosferatu on IMDB reads, “A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

In Nosferatu, Lily plays Ellen Hutter, a German woman described as a pure woman and an angelic wife who, in her lonely youth, sought "a guardian angel, a spirit of comfort... anything."

The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas Day.

