Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a major statement amid Prince Andrew’s “spy scandal.”
Recently, the Duke of York has recently been found to have links to a Chinese spy who has been banned from entering in the UK since 2023.
On Tuesday night, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a joint statement on their official Instagram account.
The statement read, “It was an honor to perform at The Princess of Wales’ 2024 Together at Christmas carol service. You can join us by watching Together at Christmas on @itv @itvxofficial at 19.30pm this Christmas Eve.”
In the viral post, George Porter Jr. was performing at Christmas carol service, hosted by Kate.
“This year’s carol service at Westminster Abbey is all about love and empathy, and how much we need each other. It was such a special evening. Thank you for having me @princeandprincessofwales,” the statement further noted.
King Charles and Queen Camilla did not attend the Christmas carol service, but the monarch tried to make up for it by sending trees from the Palace for the event.
Moreover, Prince Andrew will reportedly not attend the annual Sandringham gathering along with the rest of the Royal family after the “spy scandal.”