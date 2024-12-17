Entertainment

Tom Cruise earns prestigious Navy award for ‘Top Gun’

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star was celebrated by the US Navy for his remarkable contribution with ‘Top Gun’

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024

Tom Cruise earns prestigious Navy award for ‘Top Gun’


Hollywood star Tom Cruise is now a decorated naval hero!

On Tuesday, December 17, the Mission: Impossible star was honored by the US Navy for his “outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps” with his film Top Gun.

In the movie, the actor plays LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a US Navy aviator. His character was loosely based on an American former politician, Duke Cunningham, and his accomplishments during the Vietnam War.

The 62-year-old actor was honored with the Distinguished Public Service Award by Carlos Del Toro, the US Secretary of the Navy, in a ceremony held at Longcross Studios near London.

This highly prestigious title has been designated to the civilians for their acts of heroism and support for navy.

Delivering an acceptance speech, Tom Cruise expressed gratitude and stated that he was proud to be recognized with the “extraordinary acknowledgement.”

“I accept this on behalf of not just myself, but our entire cast and crew, writers, directors, studies and Hollywood, who are so dedicated to helping,” said the Jack Reacher actor.

He continued, “I admire all of the servicemen and women. I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women and I appreciate that. It’s a true honor to represent them.”

The navy stated that the actor had “increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform.”

To note, Tom Cruise will appear again on the big screen in May 2025 with his upcoming film Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Jay-Z's lawyer reveals rapper's feelings on sexual abuse allegations
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Grace Keeling talks about how ‘I’m A Celeb’ led her to discover her true self
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
Ana Orsini’s journey: From passionate journalist to beloved anchor
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles
From ‘Kindergarten Cop’ to ‘Christmas Santa’: Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedic roles
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter performs at Annual Talent Show after Barry Keoghan split
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Céline Dion pays emotional tribute to late husband René on milestone anniversary
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Justin Bieber sends cryptic message to ex Selena Gomez after her engagement
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck commit to lifelong bond post-divorce