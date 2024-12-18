Royal

Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas

The Duke of York hit with huge controversy as he is linked with an alleged Chinese spy, banned in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas

Prince Andrew has received a crucial advice from a royal commentator after withdrawing himself from Royal Family's Christmas celebrations.

The Duke of York is once again in the headlines since his ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, has come to public after the latter was banned in the UK following a court hearing last Thursday.

Speaking to GB news, the royal expert, Hugo Vickers has suggested King Charles brother to move to Frogmore cottage for security reasons amid his row with the monarch over Royal Lodge.

"Actually going to Frogmore Cottage would work very well for him, because he would still be within the security boundary of Windsor Great Park," Vickers said.

The royal commentator further explained there would be "no extra expense" to protect Andrew there as the security at the royal estate is already sufficient.

This update comes shortly an inside source revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla have urged Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson to "convince him into completely withdrawing from Royal life."

The commentator further noted how the ongoing pressure on the disgraced royal for withdrawing from Royal Family's Christmas celebrations left him with "no choice" but to stay away.

"I think at that point, he really probably did have no choice. He just decided that it would be best to stay away, but it's become quite unpleasant," Viskers said.

To note, it is yet not clear if the Duke will attend a pre-Sandringham lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sarah's daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have also withdrawn from Royal Family's Christmas in Sandringham as they will be celebrating with their respective in-laws.

