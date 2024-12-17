Royal Family gives new tension to Prince Andrew amid Chinese spy drama

Royal

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew was asked to 'miss' this year's Christmas at Sandringham

  • December 17, 2024
Prince Andrew landed in new trouble after hitting with huge controversy.

According to a royal insider, the Duke of York was “asked to keep his head down” after the scandal broke out regarding his association with Chinese businessman and alleged spy, Yang Tengbo.

Subsequent to not joining the walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day with the royal, Andrew might not be seen publicly with the Royal family ever again as per the source.

An insider revealed, “I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I’m honest.”

The source continued with how it would be hard to keep reminding Andrew, 64, to mind his own affairs till the storm passes, noting, “Enough is enough.”

Andrew has already been stripped of holding any public role over his tie with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke is in the news once again with an association with yet another problematic individual.

The Daily Mail, was informed by the insider that the Britons should expect Andrew with the Royals only at events like weddings and funerals.

Briefed by Andrew's family whereabouts during Christmas, it was relayed that the daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their families will be at their respective in-laws. 

