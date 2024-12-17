Royal

King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

The British monarch attended first event since the Duke of York’s link to Chinese spy got revealed

  • December 17, 2024
King Charles has made his first public appearance amid Prince Andrew’s new scandal!

On Tuesday afternoon, December 17, the 76-year-old British monarch was captured beaming while leaving an Advent Service in London just a few days after his brother was found linked to a banned Chinese spy, reported Express.

As the King made his way out of the Catholic Church of The Immaculate Conception, he waved and stated that he is “praying” for Syria, as the Middle Eastern country saw a lightning rebel advancing this month, ending over 50 years of Assad family rule and the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime.

The monarch, at the Advent Service, met the religious leaders, Christian refugees, and common people who have been affected by homelessness.

He also celebrated the strength and courage of faith communities there.

King Charles III with parish priest Fr Dominic Robinson, during an advent service celebrating the st (Image: PA)
King Charles III with parish priest Fr Dominic Robinson, during an advent service celebrating the st (Image: PA)

It is worth noting that King Charles attended the service alone as Queen Camilla was notably absent from the event.

This appearance of the King comes a day after some reports suggested that Prince Andrew has decided to opt out of the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in the wake of Chinese spy scandal.

However, as per latest information by a source to The Sun, the disgraced Duke of York is planning to attend the pre-Christmas lunch which is schedule this Thursday, December 19.

