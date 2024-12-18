Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas

Sarah Ferguson has released an emotional video message after she and ex Prince Andrew withdrew from Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham.
Shortly after Sarah and the Duke of York pulled themselves out from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas gathering, Fergie shared a thought-provoking message on her Instagram account.
The video featured Sarah's Trust, which supports and empower Yemeni women financially by providing them sewing machines.
The Instagram reel was accompanied by a statement which read, "This beautiful video is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we work together with charities like Yemen Relief."
It continued, "In a country that is experiencing one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, it is sometimes difficult to know where to begin to help."
"Yemen Relief is a grassroots charity working proactively on the ground to empower widows to earn money by supplying them with sewing machines and training them to be able to sew clothes to sell," Sarah's Trust further added.
"Enabling them to feed themselves and their children who are experiencing extreme hunger at a time when food is expensive and scarce," the statement added, while revealing the cause behind Sarah Ferguson's initiative.
This update from Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom comes just a few hours after an insider revealed she was "urged" by King Charles and Queen Camilla to convince Andrew to "completely withdraw himself from Royal life."
For the unaware, Prince Andrew has embroiled in yet another controversy as he reportedly had strong ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tenbo, who has been banned in the UK last week after a court hearing.