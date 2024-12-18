Royal

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are set to embark on a major trip after attending monarch's special event

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall has seemingly spilled beans about King Charles’ upcoming event.

The special event, pre-Christmas lunch, will be held on Thursday, December 18, 2024.

Mike, 46, once accidentally revealed what goes on behind Palace Walls when such grand events take place.

Previously, he told Hello magazine, "I didn't drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on [then] Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

After marrying Princess Anne’s daughter Zara in 2011, he became an important member of the royal family.

He gets invited to weddings, funerals and even Charles’ Coronation last year.

Zara and Mike are set to join the rest of the royals at Sandringham before travelling overseas for an important event.

The royal couple will be taking a flight to Australia to take part in Magic Millions carnival without their three young children – Mia, ten, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas.

Their kids will be busy with school after Christmas break, hence, won’t be able to join them in Australia trip.

