Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's surprising change of stance has sparked fresh discussions about the future of their father, Prince Andrew.
As per GB News, the daughters of the Duke of York decided to spend the festive season with their respective in-laws.
They would not spend the festive dinner with the Royal Family at Sandringham this year.
Notably, it will be the first time since their marriages that the York sisters have chosen to celebrate Christmas away from the traditional Norfolk celebrations.
This new update came shortly after Sarfah Ferguson and Prince Andrew opted to skip the royal family Christmas gathering after the fresh controversy surrounding the Duke of York's alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy.
Despite their 1996 divorce, the disgraced royal and Sarah Ferguson will celebrate December 25 at their joint residence, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor estate.
As per The Independent, Ferguson encouraged Prince Andrew to withdraw from the celebrations, saying, “The decision for the pair to stay put at the Royal Lodge is thought to have been made easier by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s plans to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws this year for the first time.”
To note, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice received invitations from their in-laws some time ago and chose to accept them.