Royal

Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'

The Prince of Wales hurts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with his shocking move

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024

Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'


Prince William has seemingly given new heartache to estranged brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales met Donald J. Trump, the president-elect of the United States at the reopening ceremony of Notre Dome Cathedral earlier this month after five years of horrific fire incident.

At the historic event, the future king rubbed shoulder with several high profile figures, including Trump.

The videos and photos from the event exuded a lively encounter between Trump and William, which reportedly did not sit well with Harry and Meghan.

A well-placed source spilled major beans on the 40-year-old duke and the former Suits actress feelings over William's new move.

"This cuts deep on so many levels and feels like an appalling betrayal for Harry and Meghan. Prince William appeared to get along with Trump very well," the insider told Closer.

They added, "Of course William was fulfilling a professional role but Trump has been so vicious towards them and of course William is aware of that, so Meghan and Harry can’t help but think he could have discussed it with them first."

"The fact Harry can’t even get William to pick up the phone is insulting enough, but now they feel very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration," the source revealed.

The situation has reportedly triggered a storm of emotions for Harry and Meghan, leaving them hurt, angry, and genuinely shocked. 

Despite their ongoing issues with William, they had believed his political views and beliefs were more aligned with their own.

Sources suggest the situation has now become frightening for the couple. They are said to fear that Donald Trump, who has openly expressed a desire to punish them, has been reinforced by his public admiration for William.

