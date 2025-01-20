Royal

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice

Lady Louise Windsor follows grandmother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with new appearance

  • January 20, 2025


Lady Louise Windsor is set to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice!

The 21-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, could be the first female royal since 1945 to serve in the military as she spotted joining Army officer hopefuls in an exercise.

In the photos making rounds on social media, Lady Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, could be seen in high spirits as she donned military gear and covered her face in camo paint while taking part in training with her university's officers' training corps.

Credit: Splash
Credit: Splash

The royal, who is studying English at the University of St Andrews, grinned in photos as she held a helmet which appeared to say “Windsor” on it, as per The Sun.

With her university graduation approaching this summer, Lady Louise is more determined than ever to serve her country.

“Louise has loved every minute of being a member of the officer cadets at university,” a source told the outlet.

They continued, “She’s received basic Army officer training and is more determined than ever to serve King and country in the future.”

“She fitted the officer training corps around her studies and has benefited hugely from the skills that she’s been taught,” the insider added.

If Lady Louise Windsor goes down the military path, she will be the first female royal since her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to do so.

