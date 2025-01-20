Royal

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's close friend responds to Vanity Fair's 'unfair' report on couple's divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025


Prince Harry's close friend has once again come to Duke's rescue as new divorce report has hit him and wife Meghan Markle.

Just a day after renowned tabloid, Vanity Fair's bombshell article, inspecting the last five years of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life, a friend of Harry has blasted the shocking claims as "unfair."

Anna Peele in her bombshell article claimed that “a rumor” has circulated in “the book world” that “Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in a book about “a post-Harry divorce.” 

As per Peele, an source reportedly associated with Meghan, allegedly reached out to a publisher asking if they will be interested in a book written in the context of aftermath of a potential divorce between Meghan and Harry.

However, the person reportedly emphasized that no divorce was taking place but posed the question as a theoretical scenario.

Blasting these allegations in Peele's article a friend of Harry told the Daily Beast, "The Vanity Fair divorce story seemed very unfair. There was a book but there wasn’t a book, she was planning for life after divorce, but they are totally in love. What? There was not a shred of evidence."

Highlight the fact that with Meghan’s new cooking show getting postponed, and Harry set to face a grueling court case coming up, they added, "Things aren’t easy for them right now. Vanity Fair have succeeded in making a bad time worse."

Prince Harry is set to make a trip to the UK later this month for the first hearing of his legal case against the NGN publishers for allegedly obtaining Royal Family's personal information using private investigators and journaslists.

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature

WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Queen Mathilde of Belgium marks 52nd birthday with new stunning portraits
Queen Mathilde of Belgium marks 52nd birthday with new stunning portraits
Prince William 'leaning heavily' on Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to lead monarchy
Prince William 'leaning heavily' on Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to lead monarchy
Buckingham Palace drops rare video message for Duchess Sophie
Buckingham Palace drops rare video message for Duchess Sophie
Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message for Duchess Sophie
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message for Duchess Sophie
Duchess Sophie plans 'special' event after milestone 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie plans 'special' event after milestone 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone
Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone
Princess Kate supports Prince Harry’s ex after he refused Charles’ offer?
Princess Kate supports Prince Harry’s ex after he refused Charles’ offer?
King Charles learns shocking fact as Prince Harry gears for UK visit
King Charles learns shocking fact as Prince Harry gears for UK visit
Kate Middleton earns beautiful title after surprise public outing
Kate Middleton earns beautiful title after surprise public outing
Prince Harry could meet King Charles during UK visit despite declining Palace stay
Prince Harry could meet King Charles during UK visit despite declining Palace stay