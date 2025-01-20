Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

Prince Harry's close friend has once again come to Duke's rescue as new divorce report has hit him and wife Meghan Markle.
Just a day after renowned tabloid, Vanity Fair's bombshell article, inspecting the last five years of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life, a friend of Harry has blasted the shocking claims as "unfair."
Anna Peele in her bombshell article claimed that “a rumor” has circulated in “the book world” that “Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in a book about “a post-Harry divorce.”
As per Peele, an source reportedly associated with Meghan, allegedly reached out to a publisher asking if they will be interested in a book written in the context of aftermath of a potential divorce between Meghan and Harry.
However, the person reportedly emphasized that no divorce was taking place but posed the question as a theoretical scenario.
Blasting these allegations in Peele's article a friend of Harry told the Daily Beast, "The Vanity Fair divorce story seemed very unfair. There was a book but there wasn’t a book, she was planning for life after divorce, but they are totally in love. What? There was not a shred of evidence."
Highlight the fact that with Meghan’s new cooking show getting postponed, and Harry set to face a grueling court case coming up, they added, "Things aren’t easy for them right now. Vanity Fair have succeeded in making a bad time worse."
Prince Harry is set to make a trip to the UK later this month for the first hearing of his legal case against the NGN publishers for allegedly obtaining Royal Family's personal information using private investigators and journaslists.