Royal

Prince William 'leaning heavily' on Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to lead monarchy

Prince of Wales, elder son of King Charles and Diana, is the heir apparent to the British throne

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025


Prince William is reportedly relying heavily on Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward to help him lead the monarchy in the future.

In recent years, the Duchess of Edinburgh has proved herself as a hardworking senior member of the Royal Family, especially during King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scare, with many referring to her as monarch’s “secret weapon.”

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, it would be unwise for the Prince of Wales to overlook the significant contributions Sophie makes.

"By any measure, Sophie has proved herself to be a major asset to the royal family, and William would be foolish to ignore the value she brings,” she told Mirror.

Bond continued, "She has worked below the radar for many years, neither expecting nor receiving the publicity she deserves. Recently though, with the slimmed down royal family, the public have come to recognise how important the Duchess is to the work of the monarchy."

"At just sixty, she is a relatively young member of the senior royals…so I am sure there will be a major role for her in the future, and King William will be leaning heavily on both Sophie and Edward to support the monarchy in all it does in the future,” she added.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex marked her 60th birthday on January 20, 2025.

