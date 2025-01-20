Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case

Royal

Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon make grand appearance at sporting event

  by Web Desk
  
  January 20, 2025
Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon attended a sporting event amid their son’s rape allegations.

The royal couple watched Norway’s last match in the preliminary round of the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship in the Unity Arena in Baerum on January 19, 2025.

Norway player Simen Lyse scored nine goals against Portugal and won an award from Mette Marit and Haakon.

The official page of the Royal Family posted pictures from the event and wrote, “Simen Lyse scores nine goals against Portugal, and is named the best player on the field.”


“The Grandfather Award was awarded by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit himself yo. NTB & Kenneth McDowell,” the statement further read.

It is pertinent to note that Marius Borg Høiby is currently facing rape alligations.

Last year, he was arrested 4 times, including his third arrest in August for multiple sexual offense charges.

Crown Prince Haakan previously issued a statement after his stepson’s arrest stating, “It is a serious matter when the police are involved in the way they are, but at the same time, it is not right for me to go into the details of the case.”

He noted, “In our family, as in all families, it is sometimes important to be there. This time it was me who went while she stayed at home.”

Notably, Marius Borg Høiby has no official public role or royal title.

