Buckingham Palace drops rare video message for Duchess Sophie

King Charles has released Duchess Sophie's unseen photos as she celebrates her 60th birthday milestone.
Buckingham Palace's Instagram account has shared a delightful video with fans, featuring a slew of Sophie's never-before-seen photos, appeared to be from her royal engagements last year.
The video shared by the Royal Family on January 20th, opened with a candid click of Sophie from her trip to Malta with husband Prince Edward.
"Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!" Charles and Camilla wished alongside the 20-second montage.
This birthday tribute comes a day after the Royal Family released Duchess Sophie's brand new portrait, from an outdoor location of St. James's Palace, where she lives with the Duke of Edinburgh.
The 76-yer-old monarch hailed Sophie, noting, "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."
Sophie Wessex earned the title of Duchess in 2023 after King Charles coronation.