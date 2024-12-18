Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to team up for exciting new sequel
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are collaborating again!

After basking in the success of their rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid and Kriti are back together for a new mega project titled Cocktail 2.

The film was a runaway success back in the time plus a massive game-changer for Deepika Padukone, as it resulted in her transition from an actor to a star.

13 years after Cocktail, the filmmaker is all set to bring Cocktail 2 to the screens with a change in the cast line-up. 

As per sources, the film will be a love triangle that will feature Shahid and Kriti in the lead roles. 

A source close to the development revealed, “After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2."

Another source added, "The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy. Producer Dinesh Vijan is also a big fan of the genre, and feels the script of Cocktail 2 is the right one to bring the romantic comedies back in fashion." 

To note, Cocktail 2, written by Luv Ranjan, is a script loaded with humour and light-hearted moments. 

