Royal

Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree

King Frederik and Queen Mary will host their first Christmas of their reign at Marselisborg Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederiks hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree
Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree

King Frederik and Queen Mary have unveiled their stunning Christmas decorations at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The Danish Riyal family took to their official Instagram account to share photos of the opulent gold room, featuring a towering fir tree adorned with red, gold, copper, and ice blue baubles.

However, it was quirky ornaments on Christmas tree that caught the eyes of royal fans.

Upon closer inspection, the tree reveals ornaments reflecting Frederik and Mary’s hobbies and interests.

A kangaroo ornament pays homage to Queen Mary's Australian heritage, while a horse one honors her equestrian pursuits.

However, the most surprising of all, is a Christmas tree decoration of Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie's iconic stage persona.


King Frederik is a big fan of the late British rockstar, who died on 8 January 2016 aged 69.

In the 1980s, the monarch and his brother, Prince Joachim, met David Bowie backstage at a concert in Hamburg

The eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to comment on the ornaments on social media.

One user wrote, “Ziggy Stardust - very beautiful decoration.”

While another noted, “Nice to see that Bowie has a place in the Danish royal house.”

“Such a beautiful Christmas tree, love the fact that it's different colours and Bowie has got a seat,” added the third.

King Frederik and Queen Mary will host their first Christmas of their reign at Marselisborg Castle, along with their four children Crown Prince Christian Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as well as Queen Margrethe.  

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen
King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen
Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham
Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham
Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'
Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'
King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan
King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch