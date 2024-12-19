Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree

King Frederik and Queen Mary have unveiled their stunning Christmas decorations at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.
The Danish Riyal family took to their official Instagram account to share photos of the opulent gold room, featuring a towering fir tree adorned with red, gold, copper, and ice blue baubles.
However, it was quirky ornaments on Christmas tree that caught the eyes of royal fans.
Upon closer inspection, the tree reveals ornaments reflecting Frederik and Mary’s hobbies and interests.
A kangaroo ornament pays homage to Queen Mary's Australian heritage, while a horse one honors her equestrian pursuits.
However, the most surprising of all, is a Christmas tree decoration of Ziggy Stardust, David Bowie's iconic stage persona.
King Frederik is a big fan of the late British rockstar, who died on 8 January 2016 aged 69.
In the 1980s, the monarch and his brother, Prince Joachim, met David Bowie backstage at a concert in Hamburg
The eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to comment on the ornaments on social media.
One user wrote, “Ziggy Stardust - very beautiful decoration.”
While another noted, “Nice to see that Bowie has a place in the Danish royal house.”
“Such a beautiful Christmas tree, love the fact that it's different colours and Bowie has got a seat,” added the third.
King Frederik and Queen Mary will host their first Christmas of their reign at Marselisborg Castle, along with their four children Crown Prince Christian Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as well as Queen Margrethe.