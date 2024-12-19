‘The Masked Singer’ season 12 winner takes home golden mask troph

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
The final of The Masked Singer season 12 finally comes to an end!

On Wednesday, December 18, Buffalos and Wasp had a tough battle to win the Golden Mask trophy.

The panel of judges include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke.

Nick Lachey, the season five winner, started the how with It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, while, host Nick Cannon, dressed as Santa Claus, handed out presents to the judges.

Wasp in his final performance, “This experience has felt like it’s made for me, like I’m finally getting the recognition I’ve been craving. For a long time in this industry, I felt underrated.”

“I started building my empire at a young age, dominated the Billboard charts and collaborated with the best in the business, including a bunch of Masked Singer alums: Lil Wayne, Vanessa Hudgens and, of course, my ambassador NE-YO, who I’ve been hitting up for advice this whole time,” he explained.

At the end of the episode, Cannon announced Buffalos as the winners, the first group to ever win the show.

When Buffalos took off their masks, Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman appeared.

