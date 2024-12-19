Royal

Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attended MBN Event’s Sportsman’s festive dinner

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024


Zara and Mike Tindall made a rare public appearance at a royal event just days before Christmas lunch, which was overshadowed by the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.

As per GB News,Tindalls attended MBN Event’s Sportsman’s festive dinner.

They made the appearance just days before the royal pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace..

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was seen in the Battista pinstripe blazer from Veronica Beard, her single-breasted style was complimented with a sumptuous satin blouse by the royal.

To complete her look, Zara also wore trousers from Veronica Beard.

Meanwhile, Royal fans speculated that the equestrian twinned with her husband Mike, who sat beside her in an uncannily similar grey suit.

Notably, it came before the Duke of York will not attend the upcoming dinner at the palace.

As per the reports, Andrew's decision to withdraw from the royal event came after consultations with his ex-wife, who persuaded to skip the lunch.

At Buckingham Palace the royal gathering will take place on December 19, and is expected to host 70 members of the Royal Family.

To note , Zara and Mike regularly participate in the royals' festive celebrations, appearing at the Christmas day walk to St Mary Magdalene Church in recent years.

