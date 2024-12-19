Alia Bhatt shares major midweek blues in new post 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Alia Bhatt showcased glimpses of her recent life including selfies and workout snaps.

The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of pictures that are sure to chase away fans’ midweek blues.

Bhatt shared a post on Instagram with the caption that read, "Bits of here and there."


In the first photo, the Darlings actor looked drop dead gorgeous as she sat and posed candidly in a stunning golden off-shoulder gown.

A second snapshot showed Bhatt flaunting her toned body in a mirror selfie, wearing blue shorts and a nude top.

The next slide captured the Jigra star in a frame, acing a side plank on one hand while balancing all the weight on her leg- a pose she effortlessly carried off.

Bhatt exuded radiance in a no-filter selfie, leaving millions gushing over her look.

Another picture saw the Heart of Stone actress posing with two panda-costumed characters and flashing her contagious smile, nailing the serene white maxi dress.

The subsequent snap simply revealed her game cards, followed by a gorgeous selfie with sun rays in the backdrop.

Next up, the final shot is yet another testament of the star’s love and care for her daughter Raha Kapoor. 

To note, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. 

