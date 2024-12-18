Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares True and Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024


Khloé Kardashian transforms her home into a magical winter wonderland and her kids are loving it!

The Good American founder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share adorable clips of daughter True, son Tatum, and niece Dream, dancing and having fun, surrounded by her magical Christmas decor.

In the first clip, Dream and True could be seen waving their arms in sync while walking backward as Tatum jumped around.

Meanwhile, Khloé and others could be heard clapping and cheering from behind the camera when the music finished.

In the second video, the trio continued to showcase their dance moves.

The room was filled with sparkling fairy lights, while her countertops and tablescapes featured lit-up hedges and tree ornaments, creating a whimsical atmosphere.

Recently, Khloé has opened up about why she wanted True to grow up with a sibling.

“Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain we felt," she told Bustle.

She further added, "And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."

Khloé Kardashian shares True and Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, and while her brother, Rob Kardashian, shares Dream with his ex Blac Chyna.

