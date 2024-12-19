Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration

Queen Camilla made first public appearance amid Prince Andrew's Chinese spy controversy.
Camilla was spotted grabbing some festive essentials at a renowned department store Fortum & Mason on Wednesday.
As per the photos obtained by Daily Mail, King Charles' wife stunned onlookers when she was seen browsing the tins of festive tea.
The store's website later acknowledged Camilla's presence at the store in a statement which read, "Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II continued the family tradition of doing Christmas shopping in store, which had to be arranged months in advance".
Meanwhile a shopper at the store revealed, "She had about four members of security with her but they didn't warn me off when I approached the table - that was a really good feeling."
This outing from Queen Camilla comes just after it was reported that Prince Andrew has pulled himself out of Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch amid growing pressure on the duke.
For the unversed, Andrew has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy after his ties with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tenbo were publicised last week.
Yang, who was referred as H6, has been banned in the UK after a court's hearing last Thursday.