Royal

Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch

Prince William, Kate Middleton share major statement after Prince Andrew skips royal pre-Christmas lunch

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024


Kate Middleton has shared a touching message for royal fans before King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch.

Notably, Prince Andrew will not be joining the rest of the royals for the Christmas lunch on Thursday.

On December 19, Prince William and Kate posted multiple Instagram stories from the Christmas Carol Service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales penned, “It was great to welcome so many inspiring people from across the country to join us at Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas Carol Service.”

“Our congregation included brilliant volunteers like Liv who writes for @frommetoyouletters. The Abbey was treated to a number of special performances including from @gregoryportermusic gregoryportermusic,” another post read.

All the key royals including the monarch, Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall will be attending the holiday lunch.

William and Kate concluded the post with, “Over the past fortnight, there have been 15 community carol services across the UK that have seen hundreds of people coming together to celebrate love, empathy and kindness this festive period.”

For those unversed, the Princess of Wales hosted fourth annual Together at Christmas concert in London on December 6, 2024.

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen
King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen
Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham
Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham
Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'
Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'
Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree
Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree
King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan
King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch