Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch

Kate Middleton has shared a touching message for royal fans before King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch.
Notably, Prince Andrew will not be joining the rest of the royals for the Christmas lunch on Thursday.
On December 19, Prince William and Kate posted multiple Instagram stories from the Christmas Carol Service.
The Prince and Princess of Wales penned, “It was great to welcome so many inspiring people from across the country to join us at Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas Carol Service.”
“Our congregation included brilliant volunteers like Liv who writes for @frommetoyouletters. The Abbey was treated to a number of special performances including from @gregoryportermusic gregoryportermusic,” another post read.
All the key royals including the monarch, Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall will be attending the holiday lunch.
William and Kate concluded the post with, “Over the past fortnight, there have been 15 community carol services across the UK that have seen hundreds of people coming together to celebrate love, empathy and kindness this festive period.”
For those unversed, the Princess of Wales hosted fourth annual Together at Christmas concert in London on December 6, 2024.