Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true

Ayeza Khan stunned fans with the latest route she took in her life.
The Pyarey Afzal actress turned to Instagram account on Wednesday to reflect on how her childhood dream to study theatre became a reality with her parents' constant and unwavering support.
Alongside a carousel of her adorable clicks from London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Ayeza penned a heartfelt tribute for her mom and dad.
"When I started acting at the age of 17, I dreamed of studying theatre. However, given the circumstances at that time in my life, this dream kept being pushed further and further away," the Mein actress began in her post.
She continued, "After years of hard work, I was finally able to afford the time and resources to return to school and attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. It felt so refreshing to feel young again."
"After all these years of dedication to my career and family, it feels only right to live out the little dreams of little Ayeza. But none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my mother and father," Ayeza added.
She went on to heap praises on her parents, noting, "They have been by my side since the very beginning of this career. My dad cherished the moments when he could drop me off and pick me up, reliving the memories of my school days when I was young."
"Meanwhile, back home, my mother’s constant care for my children with so much love, patience and sacrifice, ensuring that my kids never felt the weight of my absence," Ayeza revealed.
She concluded her tribute thanking her parents for their efforts, "I couldn’t be more grateful for the life I have, and I owe it all to my family. Every bit of it. This journey is both for them and because of them."
On the work front, Ayeza Khan is set to appear alongside Feroze Khan in the upcoming drama serial HumRaaz that will be airing on GEO entertainment.