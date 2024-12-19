Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary and King Frederik delighted royal watchers by unveiling a unique and unexpected ornament adorning their Christmas tree this year.
As per Hello Magazine, the King and Queen of Denmark have adorned the halls inside their royal residence, and their Christmas tree features some quirky ornaments.
The Danish royal family took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the adorable decorations at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.
In the middle of a lavish gold room stands a majestic fir tree, beautifully adorned with red, gold, copper, and ice blue ornaments.
On the decor, Frederik and Mary showcased some personal ornaments, nodding to their hobbies and interests.
In a shared image, a Christmas tree was adorned with a kangaroo as a tribute to Mary's home country Australia, while another showed a horse in honour of one of the queen's pursuits.
Perhaps the most unexpected item is a Christmas tree ornament featuring Ziggy Stardust, the alter ego of David Bowie.
Notably, King Fredrick has a great admiration for the late British rockstar, who passed away on January 8, 2016, at the age of 69.