Royal

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

The King and Queen of Denmark have adorned the halls inside their royal residence

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary and King Frederik delighted royal watchers by unveiling a unique and unexpected ornament adorning their Christmas tree this year.

As per Hello Magazine, the King and Queen of Denmark have adorned the halls inside their royal residence, and their Christmas tree features some quirky ornaments.

The Danish royal family took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the adorable decorations at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

In the middle of a lavish gold room stands a majestic fir tree, beautifully adorned with red, gold, copper, and ice blue ornaments.

On the decor, Frederik and Mary showcased some personal ornaments, nodding to their hobbies and interests.

In a shared image, a Christmas tree was adorned with a kangaroo as a tribute to Mary's home country Australia, while another showed a horse in honour of one of the queen's pursuits.

Perhaps the most unexpected item is a Christmas tree ornament featuring Ziggy Stardust, the alter ego of David Bowie.

Notably, King Fredrick has a great admiration for the late British rockstar, who passed away on January 8, 2016, at the age of 69. 

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen
King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen
Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham
Fergie stands by 'so down' Prince Andrew while Royals celebrate at Sandringham
Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'
Sarah Ferguson stands by Prince Andrew amid scandals: 'Won't let him down'
Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree
Eagle-eyed fans spot King Frederik's hidden tribute to David Bowie on Christmas tree
King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan
King Charles shifts focus to Camilla’s son in festivities plan
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures
King Charles honors Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at Buckingham Palace Investitures
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch