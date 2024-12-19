Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy's ‘Peaky Blinders’ film gets huge update

The filming has ended by the orders of Peaky Blinders!
Netflix has dropped a huge update on most anticipated upcoming Peaky Blinders’ film with a beaming photo of Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy.
On Wednesday, the official account streaming giant announced that Peaky Blinders film has officially wrapped.
“And that's a wrap! Filming has now completed on the Peaky Blinders film. Wishing a happy festive break to everyone, especially our wonderful cast and crew,” the caption noted along with a Keoghan and Murphy’s photo from the set.
In the image, released by Netflix, the the two Irish actors could be seen grinning from ear to ear, dressed in attire fitting of the show's post-World War I era.
Peaky Blinders movie, written by creator Steven Knight, is set during the Second World War and is teased to involve new conflicts for the Shelby family.
Murphy’s will reprise his iconic role of Tommy Shelby, while Keoghan, known for his roles in Saltburn, has joined the Peaky Blinders universe in an undisclosed role.
Peaky Blinder’s film, believed to be titled The Immortal Man, is expected to release in late 2025 or sometime in 2026.