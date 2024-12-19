Queen Mathilde, King Philippe dazzle with daughters at annual Christmas concert

The Belgian royal family turned heads as they graced the annual Christmas Concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Wednesday.
The beaming family-of-four’s appearance was met with applause as they entered the concert hall, which was decorated with huge chandeliers and a Christmas tree.
For the orchestra concert, Queen Mathilde slipped into a red, duchess satin gown featuring a high neck and three-quarter length sleeves.
The glamorous midi dress, which was cinched at the waist, featured a voluminous skirt and a subtle criss-cross design.
She complemented her look with red suede heels, a crystal-encrusted clutch bag, and statement diamond earrings.
The striking sapphire engagement ring on her left hand and short, blond hair elevated her overall look.
Meanwhile, her eldest daughter, Crown Princess Elisabeth, who is currently working towards her MA in Public Policy at Harvard University, was also dressed to impress with a complementary crimson full-length, velvet gown.
The heir to the Belgian throne completed her magnificent look with a slash neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.
Princess Eléonore also exuded glamour in a shimmering silver dress with a split on the left side and ruche detailing.
King Philippe looked dapper in a grey suit with a crisp white shirt and a pale blue, patterned tie.
Moreover, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, who married in Brussels on December 4, 1999, marked their 25th anniversary this year.