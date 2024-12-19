Royal

Duchess Sophie receives nod from King Charles for taking meaningful step

Earlier in the day, the Duchess of Edinburgh hosted Royal pre-Christmas lunch alongside King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024

Duchess Sophie receives nod from King Charles for taking meaningful step


Duchess Sophie is being appreciated by His majesty King Charles for a great step!

On Thursday, December 19, the Duchess of Edinburgh hosted the Royal pre-Christmas lunch alongside her brother-in-law King Charles, where she looked graceful in a navy and white polka dot ensemble with cream coat.

Just a few hours after being a part of the grand lunch, Sophie took a meaningful initiative and spent a day volunteering with the charity.

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Thursday, December 19, the Royal Family shared a sweet video in which the Duchess can be seen participating in various activities and engaging in conversations with Ukrainian refugees and local families.

“From serving hot free meals and helping in the hygiene bank, to crafting with Ukrainian refugees and meeting local families, it was great to see the impact of @t.lighthouse firsthand,” read the caption.

King Charles’ statement further noted, “The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron, spent a day volunteering with the charity, which supports around 8,000 people each year with essentials like food and clothing, as well as wellbeing groups.”

It added, “The Lighthouse’s social enterprise café, The Cosy, even sells delicious homemade soup in jars with knitted cosies – an idea inspired by Her Royal Highness during a previous visit!”

Notably, the pre-Christmas lunch also marked the presence of Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, the Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Kingston, and Duke of Kent among many other royals.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids were notably absent from the event.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also pulled out of the lunch in the wake of Chinese spy scandal.

