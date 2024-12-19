Royal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

James Middleton serves as a patron for Dogs Trust

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal


James Middleton has teamed up with his golden retriever, Isla, to deliver a heartfelt message for Dogs Trust's Christmas adoption appeal. 

In a creative nod to the iconic "Love Actually" carol scene, Middleton uses cue cards to share an important reminder: “A Dog is For Life, Not Just For Christmas.”

The 37-year-old, who serves as a patron for Dogs Trust, stars in a touching video titled Love Unconditionally, which highlights the issue of dogs being abandoned after the holiday season. 

The video, shared on the charity's official Instagram, encourages responsible pet ownership and emphasises the lifelong commitment needed when adopting a dog.

The campaign aims to draw attention to the alarming number of dogs given as Christmas gifts, only to be surrendered to shelters in January. 

Middleton’s message is clear—pets are not seasonal presents, but cherished companions deserving of love and care year-round.

By blending creativity with compassion, Middleton and Dogs Trust hope to inspire viewers to make thoughtful decisions this holiday season and beyond.

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details
Royal Families' Christmas cards 2024: A look at heartwarming potraits
Royal Families' Christmas cards 2024: A look at heartwarming potraits
Duchess Sophie receives nod from King Charles for taking meaningful step
Duchess Sophie receives nod from King Charles for taking meaningful step
Queen Mathilde, King Philippe dazzle with daughters at annual Christmas concert
Queen Mathilde, King Philippe dazzle with daughters at annual Christmas concert
Prince William, Kate Middleton share heartwarming family Christmas card
Prince William, Kate Middleton share heartwarming family Christmas card
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by King Charles in shocking blow to dad Andrew
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by King Charles in shocking blow to dad Andrew
King Charles kicks off pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham palace after Kate, William snub
King Charles kicks off pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham palace after Kate, William snub
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Queen Camilla makes surprise move ahead of big celebration
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt message before pre-Christmas lunch
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event
Zara Tindall, Mike take spotlight amid Prince Andrew to skips big Royal Family event