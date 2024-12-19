Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

James Middleton has teamed up with his golden retriever, Isla, to deliver a heartfelt message for Dogs Trust's Christmas adoption appeal.
In a creative nod to the iconic "Love Actually" carol scene, Middleton uses cue cards to share an important reminder: “A Dog is For Life, Not Just For Christmas.”
The 37-year-old, who serves as a patron for Dogs Trust, stars in a touching video titled Love Unconditionally, which highlights the issue of dogs being abandoned after the holiday season.
The video, shared on the charity's official Instagram, encourages responsible pet ownership and emphasises the lifelong commitment needed when adopting a dog.
The campaign aims to draw attention to the alarming number of dogs given as Christmas gifts, only to be surrendered to shelters in January.
Middleton’s message is clear—pets are not seasonal presents, but cherished companions deserving of love and care year-round.
By blending creativity with compassion, Middleton and Dogs Trust hope to inspire viewers to make thoughtful decisions this holiday season and beyond.