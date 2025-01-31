Royal

Princess Kate breaks silence after King Charles honours her with new role

The Princess of Wales stepped out alongside King Charles in new outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Princess Kate has broken her silence on her recent outing with King Charles as they visit to a children's hospice in Wales.

The official social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped the glimpses of the future queen from her visto to Tŷ Hafan.

In a shared post, the Kensington Palace wrote the caption, “Love, empathy and kindess is right at the centre of @ty_hafan’s work.”

The Princess of Wales official account added, “Today’s visit was incredibly moving - seeing the care and compassion provided to children with life-shortening conditions, and to their families.”


Concluding the note, the palace noted, “Spending time with some of them today highlighted the vital work done by Tŷ Hafan to support families throughout life and beyond.”

To note, located in Sully, South Wales, Tŷ Hafan, which translates as "Haven House" in Welsh, was constructed with the help of Princess Diana, the late mother of Prince William.

Additionally, Kate became the charity's patron as Prior to Diana's death in Paris in 1997, her King Charles, was the sponsor.

The chief executive of Tŷ Hafan, Irfon Rees, shared a statement that they were “deeply honored” that Kate has become Patron.

