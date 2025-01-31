Princess Kate takes credit George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense

Kate Middleton has made shocking revelation about her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ fashion statements.
The Princess of Wales made first public appearance after Prince William’s Earthshot Prize milestone this week.
Princess Kate visited a textiles business called Corgi, specialising in knitwear and socks, on Thursday night.
During her public engagement, the Future Queen spoke about her children and how she make sure they always look presentable.
Catherine, 43, revealed that she "archived" George, 11, Charlotte, 9 and Louis, 9, clothes as the garments always "wore really well."
The Princess of Wales subtly took credit for their “lovely” fashion statement, noting that she “reuse” old clothes “that are well made."
Kate also tried a machine but gave up saying, “It's really hard. I'm sorry, I'm so terrible. It’s so lovely to be here. I’ve been looking forward to it, I’ve heard all about your brand."
Taking to Instagram, she posted a short clip from the outing and penned a note.
The caption of the post read, “From design innovation to seeing the magic happen on the factory floor, it was a great look at how tradition meets modern style in the textiles industry.”
Notably, her public engagement came after Willam celebrated his Earthshot Prize finalist, NatureMetrics, earlier this week.
NatureMetrics has secured £25M in investment support through the Prize's Launchpad platform.