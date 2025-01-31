Royal

Prince Harry set to make heartfelt move for Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing to make their next joint appearance at Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to meet Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena upon their next trip to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are already gearing for their joint appearance at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada are unlikely to visit Harry's home country anytime soon.

However, they are believed to be "keen" on reuniting with Beatrice to see her daughter, Athena, born earlier this month.

In her conversation with Mirror, the royal expert Jennie Bond has suggested that Athena could be the reason behind Harry and Meghan's visit to UK, "I imagine that Beatrice has already pinged a picture or two [of Athena] to Harry and Meghan."

"I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin," Bond added.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

To note, Meghan hasn't travelled to the UK since Queen's funeral in 2022, although Harry has made nearly 4 solo visits the last year, during three of them, he did not meet any of his relatives, including cancer-stricken father King Charles.

