Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.
As per Reuters, he also critizes Trump by calling his action “childish.”
President Biden was asked in an interview, which aired on Thursday, December 19, whether he plans to attend the inauguration, to which he replied, "Of course I am.”
Biden made a subtle criticism of Trump, saying, “The only president ever to avoid an inauguration is the guy that's about to be inaugurated."
Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration, when he became the 46th US president.
This made Trump the first president in 150 years to break the tradition of attending the inauguration of the incoming president.
Although, the White House had already announced that Biden would attend, he himself had not publicly spoken on the matter until now.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.