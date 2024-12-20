Lady Gaga hints big surprise in upcoming 7th album

Lady Gaga's upcoming seventh studio album, describing it as a bold exploration of music that "leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt."
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times published on Thursday, December 19, the Joker 2 actress revealed that her Bruno Mars duet Die With A Smile has made the tracklist.
She called her collaboration "a huge part" of her highly-awaited album, LG7, and said it "was like this missing piece" of the puzzle.
Gaga shared that her album is based on love including "so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams."
"It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love," she continued.
A Star Is Born actress added, "Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life."
To note, Die With a Smile was released in August and got the spot No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
It was also recently nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Her seventh album lead single Disease, was released in October, while her upcoming album will release in February 2025.