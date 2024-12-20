Royal

Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback

The Prince of Wales set to take 'extra responsibilities' from King Charles next year

  • December 20, 2024
Prince William has reportedly getting ready for new “responsibilities” and “high-profile” events after recently claiming to have a "brutal" year.

This year, his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles got diagnosed with cancer.

Princess Kate had finished her chemotherapy, while the British monarch is still under treatment.

A royal astrologer Debbie Frank gave some insights into the Prince of Wales’ “extra responsibilities” in 2025 to Hello.

She shared, "After a volatile 2024, William is moving into a very different phase of life in 2025. March and April involve a huge re-working of plans and schedules as both Mercury and Venus oppose his Mars in Libra (Kate's too).”

The expert added, "They need to be flexible and get ready for the March 29 eclipsed New Moon which is bound to be a game-changer. In April William also has the final fling of Uranus over his Venus indicating a total re-focus.”

William will be taking some responsibilities off from Charles’ shoulder as he’s cancer-sicken.

Debbie explained, "May brings Saturn to the same position suggesting William will be taking on extra responsibilities and duties for the foreseeable future. He is more than a King in waiting, pretty much a virtual King.”

"Late Summer William will be preparing for a big public drive that is very high profile through the rest of the year," she noted.

On Thursday night, Kate and William posted Christmas card and shared a heartfelt wish for royal fans.

