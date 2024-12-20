Royal

Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession

Prince Andrew hit with shocking claims during ongoing Chinese spy controversy

  by Web Desk
  December 20, 2024
Prince Andrew's 'creepy' behavior during business trip left a woman uncomfortable. 

The Duke of York once had a very unsettling encounter with a young lady, who has come up with shocking claims about Andrew during his ongoing Chinese spy controversy.

As reported by Sun, a former events manager has dished details on her first meeting with King Charles brother during a company visit in the early 2000s.

The woman, who was 24 at the time, claimed the Duke of York appeared far more interested in her appearance than the purpose of his visit.

Recalling the interaction, she revealed, “He approached me straight away for a conversation and wouldn’t leave me alone."

The now 40-year-old woman added," I was young, blonde, and slim, which seemed to grab his attention more than anything else.”

She later saw a photograph of the prince allegedly staring at her chest while she was engaged in a discussion with her managing director.

“I was wearing a low-cut top with a jacket, nothing inappropriate, but he seemed to have other priorities,” she said.

“It was unsettling and left me feeling uncomfortable," added the event manager.

This uncomfortable memory comes years later when allegations surrounding Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein came to light, which the prince has consistently denied.

Reflecting on the controversy, the woman said, “When the allegations emerged, it made me feel sick all over again.”

The revelations coincide with reports that the duke, now 64, has been excluded from royal Christmas gatherings amid scrutiny over his alleged ties to suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo. 

These claims are no less than a heartache for Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson, who recently expressed love and admiration for the duke, despite the fact that he has always been surrounded with embarrassing controversies.

In a surprising confession to The Sunday Times, Fergie admitted that if it comes to marrying Andrew again, "she would do it all over again, 100 percent." 

